Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 man
Saturday, 16 March 2024, 13:49
Russians fired heavy artillery on Novoselivka Persha in Ocheretyne hromada, Donetsk Oblast, on the morning of 16 March. There is one killed and one wounded [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].
Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: The Russians killed a man, 51. Another man was injured and taken to hospital.
The Ocheretyne hromada is cut by the frontline. The authorities emphasise that every day there – is a threat to life, and they ask people to evacuate.
