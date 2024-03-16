All Sections
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 man

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 March 2024, 13:49
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 man
Ocheretyne hromada. Screenshot: Deepstate map

Russians fired heavy artillery on Novoselivka Persha in Ocheretyne hromada, Donetsk Oblast, on the morning of 16 March. There is one killed and one wounded [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians killed a man, 51. Another man was injured and taken to hospital.

The Ocheretyne hromada is cut by the frontline. The authorities emphasise that every day there – is a threat to life, and they ask people to evacuate.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattack
