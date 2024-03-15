Russians attack on 6 fronts where over 70 combat clashes occurred – General Staff

The Russians are continuing to attack along the entire front line in Ukraine, with the most intense fighting observed on the Novopavlivka and Avdiivka fronts. They launched 16 missile strikes and 130 airstrikes, and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 65 times, with a total of 76 combat clashes taking place on the front line over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 15 March

Quote: "At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed drones. Ukraine’s Air Force managed to down all of them.

Over the past day, the settlements of Lukashivka and Dmytrivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Oleksandrivka, Ponomarenky, Romankove, Velyka Pysarivka and Popivka (Sumy Oblast); Lyptsi, Borshchova and Vilcha (Kharkiv Oblast); Rozdolivka, New-York, Berdychi, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Prohres, Semenivka, Zhelanne, Novooleksandrivka, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine, Vilne Pole, Storozheve and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast), and Malynivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) came under airstrikes."

Details: About 145 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny, Yampolivka and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aircraft, tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to restrain Russia near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aircraft, tried to break through the defence of Ukrainian troops 24 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, with the support of aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne and west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians have not abandoned their plan to drive Ukrainian units from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the past day, they conducted an unsuccessful assault on the Ukrainian defenders' positions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force struck four areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

