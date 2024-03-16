Ukraine's Security Service behind attacks on three Russian oil refineries – video
Three large oil refineries in Russia’s Samara Oblast were targeted by attack drones of the Security Service of Ukraine on the night of 15-16 March.
Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine
Details: It is noted that the night attack on Russian refineries was effective. These are Novokuibyshevsk, Kuibyshevsky and Syzran oil refineries.
The Ukrainska Pravda source said that these refineries process a total of about 25 million tonnes of oil per year, which is almost 10% of all Russian oil refining.
Quote: "The 'cotton' season at Russian refineries is in full swing. Each such strike reduces the flow of petrodollars that fuels Russia's war economy. [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme – ed.]"
Background:
- Authorities in Russia’s Samara Oblast reported fires at oil refineries after drone strikes.
- Attacks on Russian oil refineries affected over 10% of production capacities over 2 days.
This news has been updated since publication.
