Ukraine's Security Service behind attacks on three Russian oil refineries – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 16 March 2024, 15:20
Stock photo: Telegram

Three large oil refineries in Russia’s Samara Oblast were targeted by attack drones of the Security Service of Ukraine on the night of 15-16 March.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that the night attack on Russian refineries was effective. These are Novokuibyshevsk, Kuibyshevsky and Syzran oil refineries.

The Ukrainska Pravda source said that these refineries process a total of about 25 million tonnes of oil per year, which is almost 10% of all Russian oil refining.

Quote: "The 'cotton' season at Russian refineries is in full swing. Each such strike reduces the flow of petrodollars that fuels Russia's war economy. [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme – ed.]"

Background:

  • Authorities in Russia’s Samara Oblast reported fires at oil refineries after drone strikes.
  • Attacks on Russian oil refineries affected over 10% of production capacities over 2 days.

This news has been updated since publication.

