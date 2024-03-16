Zelenskyy after meeting with Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: Armed Forces are getting stronger

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a feeling that the Armed Forces are becoming stronger – this was his statement after a conversation with Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Today, I discussed the operational situation in detail with General Syrskyi: our capabilities, and existing threats. There's a feeling that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are becoming stronger."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also named the fronts where the most intense fighting is taking place.

"Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, [both in] Donetsk Oblast, [also] near Kupiansk, and in the South. I thank all our brigades, all combat units, who are killing the occupiers, giving us greater stability on the line of contact," he said.

Support UP or become our patron!