Air defence systems responding and explosions heard in Odesa
Sunday, 17 March 2024, 00:17
Air defence systems were operating in the city of Odesa on the night of 16-17 March. Citizens heard a series of explosions.
Source: Dumskaya, Air Force, Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South
Quote from Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South: "Combat operations are underway in Odesa Oblast.
We remind you that it can also be dangerous!
Take care of yourself, stay in shelters, do not interfere with the work of the Defence Forces."
Details: Eyewitnesses reported several explosions.
Background: Odesa is under attack by several waves of attack drones.
