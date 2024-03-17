All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Air defence systems responding and explosions heard in Odesa

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 March 2024, 00:17
Air defence systems responding and explosions heard in Odesa
Mobile air defence firing group. Photo: Serhii Naiev's Telegram

Air defence systems were operating in the city of Odesa on the night of 16-17 March. Citizens heard a series of explosions.

Source: Dumskaya, Air Force, Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Quote from Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South: "Combat operations are underway in Odesa Oblast.

Advertisement:

We remind you that it can also be dangerous!

Take care of yourself, stay in shelters, do not interfere with the work of the Defence Forces."

Details: Eyewitnesses reported several explosions.

Background: Odesa is under attack by several waves of attack drones.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: air defencedronesexplosion
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
air defence
Ukraine to shoot down one in five missiles by end of month due to ammunition shortage – The Telegraph
Fires and overturned cars in Belgorod after air defence response to attack – photo, video
Ukrainian defenders destroy 2 Russian Shahed drones over Kharkiv oblast
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: