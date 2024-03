Two Shahed drones were downed. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have destroyed two Russian Shahed drones that attacked Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 15-16 March.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed two out of two Shahed attack UAVs in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 15-16 March 2024."

