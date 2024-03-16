All Sections
Fires and overturned cars in Belgorod after air defence response to attack – photo, video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 March 2024, 09:33
Photo: local media

The Russian city of Belgorod came under fire on the morning of 16 March, and after the air defence system responded to the attack, fires broke out and road accidents occurred, damaging buildings and cars. The authorities also reported that two Russians had been killed.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast; Russian Defence Ministry; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet; Baza, a Russian Telegram channel

Details: Gladkov reportedly said on the morning of 16 March that an air-raid warning had been issued in Belgorod. It was in effect for about 20 minutes.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that air defence systems had shot down eight RM-70 Vampire missiles and two drones over the city.

Later, the authorities claimed that two people had been killed and three more injured.

Photos and videos of the aftermath of the attack were posted on social media. Residential buildings and at least 15 cars were damaged.

Subjects: Russiaair defencewar
