The Telegraph has forecast a critical shortage of missiles for air defence systems in Ukraine.

Details: The newspaper cited reports as pointing to a serious shortage. Ukraine is facing shortages so severe that it will run out of air defence missiles to protect its cities by the end of the month.

The Telegraph estimates that instead of trying to shoot down four out of five Russian missiles, as is the case now, Ukraine’s air defences will be able to bring down only one out of five missiles.

The Telegraph also quotes Russian officials as saying that they "know Ukraine is running out of ammunition" and are ready to launch strikes.

However, the newspaper also mentioned Russian Telegram channels linked to Russia's Defence Ministry, which stated that "Ukrainian forces were still putting up stiff resistance and appeared to be relatively well-armed".

Russian media outlets particularly highlight the effectiveness of Ukrainian drones.

