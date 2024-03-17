Moscow mayor and governors of several Russian oblasts report drone attacks

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported a drone attack on Moscow on the night of 16-17 March. Local authorities said UAVs had attacked Belgorod, Rostov, Kaluga and Yaroslavl oblasts.

Source: Baza

Details: Sobyanin claimed that the drones that were flying towards Moscow had been destroyed.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Air defence forces of the Russian Defence Ministry in the Domodedovo district of the city repelled an attack by two drones flying towards Moscow. Preliminary reports indicate there was no damage or casualties at the site of the crash.

Emergency services are currently working at the scene."

Updated: Sobyanin later added that one drone had been shot down in Ramenskoe and one in Stupinoe city districts. There were no casualties.

In Belgorod Oblast, four drones dropped explosive devices on the village of Oktyabrskoye in Belgorod district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram. The explosions caused no casualties but damaged electricity and gas supply lines.

In Rostov Oblast, according to Governor Vasily Golubev, air defence forces repelled an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle on the approach to Kamensk at night.

In Kaluga Oblast, air defence systems shot down three aircraft-type drones that were attempting to attack infrastructure facilities in the Kirovo district, said Governor Vladislav Shapsha.

In addition, he said that on Sunday morning, air defences had destroyed another drone on the outskirts of Kaluga.

According to local authorities, four UAVs were shot down in Yaroslavl Oblast.

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that air defences shot down 35 UAVs over Russian territory overnight.

The drones were allegedly intercepted over the territories of Moscow (4 UAVs), Belgorod (3 UAVs), Kaluga (2 UAVs), Oryol (1 UAV), Rostov (1 UAV), Yaroslavl (4 UAVs), Krasnodar (17 UAVs), and Kursk (3 UAVs) oblasts.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 March, drones attacked the Slavyansk-on-Kuban oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast.

A fire broke out, and one person died of a heart attack.



Support UP or become our patron!