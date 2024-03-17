All Sections
Drones attack Slavyansk-on-Kuban oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – video

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 March 2024, 03:08
Fire at the Slavyansk refinery. Photo: The Moscow Times

Residents of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Russia's Krasnodar Krai have reported explosions and a fire at the city's oil refinery overnight.

Source: Astra, Russian propaganda outlet TASS

Details: Preliminary reports indicate that drones attacked the Slavyansk-on-Kuban oil refinery.

Russian propagandists confirmed the drone attack but claimed that "the drones were neutralised", although the video shows UAV strikes.

Quote from TASS: "Several UAVs attempted to attack the Slavyansk refinery; the drones have been neutralised, Krasnodar Krai’s operations centre said.

Updated at 03:28: RIA Novosti reported that there was a fire at the Slavyansk-on-Kuban refinery that had been contained, and most of the fire had been extinguished. One worker had been injured, the head of the district said.

At 03:33, local authorities reported that the fire at the Slavyansk-on-Kuban oil refinery had been completely extinguished.

Preliminary information indicates that one person was killed in the UAV attack; the cause of death was a heart attack. There were no casualties as a result of the fire, and there is no threat to the settlement.

Background:

