Drones attack Slavyansk-on-Kuban oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – video
Residents of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Russia's Krasnodar Krai have reported explosions and a fire at the city's oil refinery overnight.
Source: Astra, Russian propaganda outlet TASS
Details: Preliminary reports indicate that drones attacked the Slavyansk-on-Kuban oil refinery.
Russian propagandists confirmed the drone attack but claimed that "the drones were neutralised", although the video shows UAV strikes.
Quote from TASS: "Several UAVs attempted to attack the Slavyansk refinery; the drones have been neutralised, Krasnodar Krai’s operations centre said.
Updated at 03:28: RIA Novosti reported that there was a fire at the Slavyansk-on-Kuban refinery that had been contained, and most of the fire had been extinguished. One worker had been injured, the head of the district said.
At 03:33, local authorities reported that the fire at the Slavyansk-on-Kuban oil refinery had been completely extinguished.
Preliminary information indicates that one person was killed in the UAV attack; the cause of death was a heart attack. There were no casualties as a result of the fire, and there is no threat to the settlement.
Background:
- On the night of 16-17 March, three Rosneft oil refineries in Samara Oblast in Russia were targeted by SSU attack drones.
