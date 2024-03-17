All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Impossible to imagine any compromise between Ukraine and Russia at present – Czech president

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 17 March 2024, 12:00
Impossible to imagine any compromise between Ukraine and Russia at present – Czech president
Czech President Petr Pavel. Photo: Getty Images

Czech President Petr Pavel has stated that, at present, it is impossible to imagine that Ukraine and Russia could reach any agreement to end the war.

Source: Radio Prague International, citing the Czech president

Details: "All of Russia's proposals so far have been effectively dictates. The Kremlin has presented its list of conditions that it, as an aggressor, has no right to demand," Pavel said.

Advertisement:

He noted that Russia's war against Ukraine will end either with the defeat of one of the parties or with exhaustion and the realisation that no one will be able to fully achieve their goals.

The Czech president believes that there may come a time when Russia and Ukraine will realise that continuing the war means only new costs, suffering and losses without any hope of success.

However, Pavel stressed that it may take a long time before the situation reaches that point and that the losses on both sides, both from an economic perspective and in terms of casualties, are already very significant.

"The situation is beginning to manifest negative signs, including in Russia," he concluded.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: CzechiaUkraineRussiawar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Czechia
Greece and Czechia hold talks to supply Ukraine with weapons
Czech PM reluctant to discuss Ukraine ammunition deal details in presence of Slovak PM – media
Slovak PM will not change his stance on war in Ukraine despite tensions with Czech Republic
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: