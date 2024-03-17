Impossible to imagine any compromise between Ukraine and Russia at present – Czech president

Czech President Petr Pavel has stated that, at present, it is impossible to imagine that Ukraine and Russia could reach any agreement to end the war.

Source: Radio Prague International, citing the Czech president

Details: "All of Russia's proposals so far have been effectively dictates. The Kremlin has presented its list of conditions that it, as an aggressor, has no right to demand," Pavel said.

Advertisement:

He noted that Russia's war against Ukraine will end either with the defeat of one of the parties or with exhaustion and the realisation that no one will be able to fully achieve their goals.

The Czech president believes that there may come a time when Russia and Ukraine will realise that continuing the war means only new costs, suffering and losses without any hope of success.

However, Pavel stressed that it may take a long time before the situation reaches that point and that the losses on both sides, both from an economic perspective and in terms of casualties, are already very significant.

"The situation is beginning to manifest negative signs, including in Russia," he concluded.

Background:

Last week, at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Pavel said Europe should not limit its ability to support Ukraine as the latter defends itself against Russian aggression.

In addition, the Czech president stated that it would not violate any international norms if NATO troops were to provide support directly on the territory of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!