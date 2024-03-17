UK Defence Secretary wants to help Germany provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine – Sunday Times

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps noted Germany's significant contribution to helping Ukraine, but would like Berlin to decide on the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles.

Source: Sunday Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shapps commented on the leak of the conversation of German generals about the possible provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

He believes that the Russians made this conversation public "to embarrass the Germans to not send their Taurus missiles to Ukraine".

Quote: "I also want to help assist Germany to provide the long-range Taurus missiles … Of course it makes absolute sense to have those available, in a war going on in mainland Europe now, against a dictator who has taken democratic land. What are we waiting for, folks?" said Shapps.

He also stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed the UK delegation that he "had pushed Scholz on the issue of Taurus missiles, but was given a 'flat no'."

According to media reports, the key reason why German Сhancellor Olaf Scholz is actively opposing the supply of Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine may be connected with special features of the targeting system missiles.



Earlier, Scholz publicly gave different reasons for why Germany refused to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles – from avoiding a possible escalation and involvement in the war with Russia to being concerned that the missiles would be used to strike Moscow.

Support UP or become our patron!