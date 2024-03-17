All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK Defence Secretary wants to help Germany provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine – Sunday Times

European PravdaSunday, 17 March 2024, 14:31
UK Defence Secretary wants to help Germany provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine – Sunday Times
Grant Shapps. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps noted Germany's significant contribution to helping Ukraine, but would like Berlin to decide on the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles.

Source: Sunday Times, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Shapps commented on the leak of the conversation of German generals about the possible provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

He believes that the Russians made this conversation public "to embarrass the Germans to not send their Taurus missiles to Ukraine".

Quote: "I also want to help assist Germany to provide the long-range Taurus missiles … Of course it makes absolute sense to have those available, in a war going on in mainland Europe now, against a dictator who has taken democratic land. What are we waiting for, folks?" said Shapps.

He also stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed the UK delegation that he "had pushed Scholz on the issue of Taurus missiles, but was given a 'flat no'."

According to media reports, the key reason why German Сhancellor Olaf Scholz is actively opposing the supply of Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine may be connected with special features of the targeting system missiles.

Earlier, Scholz publicly gave different reasons for why Germany refused to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles – from avoiding a possible escalation and involvement in the war with Russia to being concerned that the missiles would be used to strike Moscow.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: