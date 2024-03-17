All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 March 2024, 23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create buffer zone
Putin at his headquarters on 17 March. Photo: RIA Novosti

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to continue the war against Ukraine and strengthen the Russian Armed Forces during his new presidential term. He has also threatened to treat "traitors" from volunteer formations "as if they were in a war zone".

Source: Putin speaking at his campaign headquarters, as quoted by Russian Kremlin-aligned news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS

Details: Putin said the allegedly high turnout in the elections was due to the "dramatic events that the country is experiencing".

Advertisement:

"We are being forced to literally defend the interests of our citizens with weapons in our hands," he said cynically, referring to the armed aggression against Ukraine.

Speaking about the challenges of his new term, the Russian president said that it was necessary to "address the tasks of the special military operation [as the Russians call the war in Ukraine – ed.] and strengthen defence capabilities and the armed forces".

He also said that all law enforcement agencies would be instructed to expose anyone fighting against Russia with arms.

According to Putin, representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps are being "thrown like cannon fodder into meat-grinder assaults on the state border". He compared the RVC to Vlasov's army [Russians who fought for the Germans in the Second World War] and claimed that out of 1,500 volunteers, "about 800 people have been killed".

Russian President said that Russia does not have the death penalty, but "we will treat traitors as if they were in a war zone".

Putin also said that Russia "is for peace talks, but only if it is not because the enemy is running out of ammunition".

Putin also stated that Russia may at some point create a "sanitary zone" (a buffer zone) on the territory of Ukraine. He claimed it would be so deep that it would be difficult for "means of destruction, primarily foreign-made," to get over it.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinwarELECTIONSRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Putin
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
Record-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin
Power made Putin obsessed so he must face trial in Hague – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
18:08
Ukrainska Pravda celebrates 100 Ukrainian women bringing victory closer
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
All News
Advertisement: