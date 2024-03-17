All Sections
Record-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 March 2024, 21:14
Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

After counting only 34% of the ballot papers, the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has predicted a win for Vladimir Putin in the presidential "elections" with 87.5% of the vote.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: After processing 34.26% of the ballots, the Central Election Commission announced that Putin had won 87.5% of the vote. The turnout was allegedly 73.33%.

Two exit polls run by the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (RPORC) and the Public Opinion Fund (POF) indicate that Putin gained over 87% of the vote, shattering his previous record of 76.69% in 2018.

Russian propagandists are claiming that Putin won up to 95% of the vote in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

95.23% of people allegedly voted for him in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, 94.12% in Luhansk Oblast, 92.95% in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 88.12% in Kherson Oblast.

Putin’s result in Chechnya is also record-breaking: 99.28% of all votes.

Update: Later, after over 50% of the ballot papers had been counted, the Russian Central Election Commission claimed that Putin has gained 87.34% of the vote. 

After processing 80% of the ballots, Putin allegedly gained 87.15% of the vote.

Subjects: PutinELECTIONSRussiaoccupation
