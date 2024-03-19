All Sections
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 30 artillery systems over past 24 hours

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 19 March 2024, 08:14
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 30 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Stock photo: Getty Images

Over the past day, the Russians lost 840 military personnel killed or injured on the line of contact, bringing the total Russian manpower losses since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion to 432,390.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 432,390 (+840) military personnel;
  • 6,819 (+10) tanks;
  • 13,049 (+35) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 10,698 (+30) artillery systems;
  • 1,017 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 721 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 8,318 (+10) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,922 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 14,191 (+50) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,735 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

Subjects: Armed ForceswarUkraineRussia
