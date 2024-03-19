All Sections
Erdoğan congratulates Putin with "victory" on sham elections and mentions talks with Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 09:41
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: Facebook

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his "victory" in the sham presidential elections and reiterated that Ankara is ready to facilitate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Directorate of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye

Quote: "President Erdoğan congratulated President Putin on his election victory. Expressing his belief that the positive course in Turkish-Russian relations would increasingly continue in the new period, President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye stands ready to assume any facilitating role in returning to the negotiating table in Ukraine."

Details: Türkiye supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, provides it with military and political support, but at the same time maintains warm relations with Russia and opposes sanctions against the aggressor country.

Western countries have criticised Russia's sham elections as non-transparent, plagued by violations and held on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

Background:

Subjects: ErdoganPutinnegotiations
