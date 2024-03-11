Polish agriculture minister hopes to establish mechanism to regulate agricultural imports from Ukraine

Czeslaw Siekierski, Poland's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, has stated at the ninth meeting of the Polish-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in the Ukrainian city of Lviv that Poland aims to protect itself from negative consequences of the import of agricultural goods from Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Polish government

Details: Siekierski raised the question of Ukrainian agricultural import and expressed hope that a mechanism of mutual export licensing would be developed.

Advertisement:

"We strive to come up with a mutually acceptable way to protect ourselves from negative consequences of the import of agricultural products from Ukraine," Siekierski stressed.

He noted that Poland was ready to share its knowledge and experience on how to adjust the Ukrainian agricultural sector to the EU requirements.

Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, reported separately that the parties at the Polish-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission had discussed the blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border.

"Ukraine has called upon the Poles to work out mechanisms and tools of influence in order not to allow any traffic disruptions at the checkpoints and to facilitate free access to roads leading to the checkpoints," Kozytskyi stated.

Separately, Siekierski met with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solskyi and Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine. They have agreed to resume the negotiations on 18 March in Warsaw.

"This meeting will be held to prepare for Polish-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations, planned to be held on 28 March 2024 in Warsaw," the Polish government reported.

Last year the Polish government banned the import of Ukrainian agricultural products explaining it with the distortion of the local market despite the European Commission being against this step.

In addition to this, Polish farmers started all-national protest actions in February, blocking checkpoints on the border with Ukraine and violating the operation of ports and roads. On 1 March, Polish hauliers joined the protests.

Support UP or become our patron!