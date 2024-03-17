UK intelligence explains why Russian arms exports have decreased worldwide

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the latest research by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which shows a significant drop in Russian arms exports worldwide.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 17 March on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The data indicates that Russian arms exports decreased by 53% between 2013-2018 and 2019-2023.

Advertisement:

Russia has slipped from second to third position in the global arms export rankings.

The volume of Russian arms exports in 2023 was 52% lower than in 2022, with only 12 countries receiving major Russian weapons in 2023, compared to 31 countries in 2019.

The UK MoD noted that a range of factors contributed to the decline.

"The decline is likely due to several factors including Russia prioritising equipment for operations in Ukraine due to continuous battlefield losses, and reduced customer demand due to the risk of associated sanctions and global condemnation of Russia’s responsibility for the war," the review said.

Background:

On 15 March, UK intelligence gave an analysis of the appointment of the new commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Alexander Moiseyev, replacing Nikolai Yevmenov, and the tasks he faces after a series of losses of Russian ships due to attacks by Ukraine.

On 14 March, UK Defence Intelligence assessed the situation on the front line in Donetsk Oblast, where the advance of the Russian occupying forces has slowed down.

Support UP or become our patron!