Russians drop explosive on car with civilians inside in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple

Russian forces have dropped an explosive from a UAV on a car with civilians inside at the entrance to the village of Osokorivka in Kherson Oblast, injuring two people.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, onTelegram

Quote: "At the entrance to the village of Osokorivka in Novovorontsovka hromada, the Russians attacked a car with civilians inside [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed].

They dropped an explosive from a drone, injuring a married couple."

Details: Prokudin reported that a 57-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were diagnosed with contusion and an acute reaction to stress.

They have received necessary medical treatment.

