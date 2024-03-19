Russians drop explosive on car with civilians inside in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
Russian forces have dropped an explosive from a UAV on a car with civilians inside at the entrance to the village of Osokorivka in Kherson Oblast, injuring two people.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, onTelegram
Quote: "At the entrance to the village of Osokorivka in Novovorontsovka hromada, the Russians attacked a car with civilians inside [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed].
They dropped an explosive from a drone, injuring a married couple."
Details: Prokudin reported that a 57-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were diagnosed with contusion and an acute reaction to stress.
They have received necessary medical treatment.
