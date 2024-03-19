Zelenskyy will participate in EU leaders' summit by video call
Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 18:01
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate in the EU leaders’ summit on 21 March.
Source: an EU top official on condition of anonymity in conversation with journalists, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "On the first day of the summit Zelenskyy will participate in the discussion via video call."
Among other things, the use of frozen Russian assets and the sanctions will be discussed at the summit.
Background:
- Earlier Zelenskyy reported about his conversation with European Council President Charles Michel ahead of the European Council meeting.
- European Council President Charles Michel called on European states to take Russia seriously as a military threat and prepare for all possible scenarios.
- On 18 March, foreign ministers of the EU member states adopted a final decision to allocate an additional €5 billion for military support to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility.
- The European Council Summit, the gathering of EU state leaders, will take place on 21-22 March. Among other things, it will assess Ukraine's progress on the path towards the EU.
