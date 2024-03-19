All Sections
Zelenskyy will participate in EU leaders' summit by video call

European PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 18:01
Zelenskyy will participate in EU leaders' summit by video call
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate in the EU leaders’ summit on 21 March.

Source: an EU top official on condition of anonymity in conversation with journalists, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "On the first day of the summit Zelenskyy will participate in the discussion via video call."

Advertisement:

Among other things, the use of frozen Russian assets and the sanctions will be discussed at the summit.

Background:

  • Earlier Zelenskyy reported about his conversation with European Council President Charles Michel ahead of the European Council meeting.
  • European Council President Charles Michel called on European states to take Russia seriously as a military threat and prepare for all possible scenarios.
  • On 18 March, foreign ministers of the EU member states adopted a final decision to allocate an additional €5 billion for military support to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility.
  • The European Council Summit, the gathering of EU state leaders, will take place on 21-22 March. Among other things, it will assess Ukraine's progress on the path towards the EU.

Advertisement: