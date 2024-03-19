Ukraine and Estonia begin talks on bilateral security agreement

Ukraine and Estonia have launched talks concerning a bilateral security agreement, as described in a joint declaration made by the Group of Seven (G7) countries.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine and Estonia have started working on the draft agreement and agreed a schedule of future talks, the President’s Office said.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office. Ihor Zhovkva, Yermak’s deputy, represented him at this initial meeting. The Estonian delegation is headed by Estonian Deputy Foreign Minister Kyllike Sillaste-Elling.

"It is important to conclude strong security agreements with all the Baltic states, which provide us with enormous assistance in relation to their GDP. Since Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania also border the aggressor [country], our security commitments should definitely be mutual," Zhovkva said.

Background:

Ukraine is negotiating security agreements with eight other countries – Latvia, the US, Japan, Romania, Norway, Spain, Greece and Finland – and with the European Union.

As of today, Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada and the Netherlands.

