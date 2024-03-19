All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine and Estonia begin talks on bilateral security agreement

European PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 19:49
Ukraine and Estonia begin talks on bilateral security agreement
Flag of Estonia. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine and Estonia have launched talks concerning a bilateral security agreement, as described in a joint declaration made by the Group of Seven (G7) countries.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine and Estonia have started working on the draft agreement and agreed a schedule of future talks, the President’s Office said.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office. Ihor Zhovkva, Yermak’s deputy, represented him at this initial meeting. The Estonian delegation is headed by Estonian Deputy Foreign Minister Kyllike Sillaste-Elling.

"It is important to conclude strong security agreements with all the Baltic states, which provide us with enormous assistance in relation to their GDP. Since Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania also border the aggressor [country], our security commitments should definitely be mutual," Zhovkva said.

Background

  • Ukraine is negotiating security agreements with eight other countries – Latvia, the US, Japan, Romania, Norway, Spain, Greece and Finland – and with the European Union.
  • As of today, Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada and the Netherlands.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Estonia
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Estonia
Estonia declares Russian diplomat persona non grata
Estonian PM refuses to guarantee non-deployment of troops to Ukraine
Estonia announces security agreement with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: