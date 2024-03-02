Russia loses 1 aircraft and almost 1,000 soldiers in one day
Saturday, 2 March 2024, 08:33
Russian forces have lost 960 service personnel, an aircraft and 5 air defence systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: At around 09:00 on 1 March a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was shot down on the eastern front while attempting to strike Ukrainian positions with guided air bombs.
The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 415,640 (+960) military personnel;
- 6,624 (+14) tanks;
- 12,611 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,153 (+47) artillery systems;
- 1,003 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 696 (+5) air defence systems;
- 346 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,829 (+35) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,915 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 25 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 13,267 (+61) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,617 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
