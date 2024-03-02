All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia loses 1 aircraft and almost 1,000 soldiers in one day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 March 2024, 08:33
Russia loses 1 aircraft and almost 1,000 soldiers in one day
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 960 service personnel, an aircraft and 5 air defence systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: At around 09:00 on 1 March a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was shot down on the eastern front while attempting to strike Ukrainian positions with guided air bombs.

Advertisement:

The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 415,640 (+960) military personnel;
  • 6,624 (+14) tanks;
  • 12,611 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 10,153 (+47) artillery systems;
  • 1,003 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 696 (+5) air defence systems;
  • 346 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,829 (+35) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,915 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 25 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 13,267 (+61) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,617 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: