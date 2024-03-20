All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians intensify bugging of local residents in occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 20 March 2024, 05:52
Russians intensify bugging of local residents in occupied territories
Stock photo: Tatsianama/Depositphotos

Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC) has reported that the Russians have deployed more equipment for intercepting private conversations of local residents in the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: NRC

Details: The resistance noted that this refers to both equipment for listening to conversations on the street (by recording in public places, at bus stops – ed.) and phone calls.

Advertisement:

The latter are intercepted automatically based on keywords or manually in the case of "disloyal residents", the resistance said.

The NRC added that the Russian occupying forces have once again launched a series of raids on residential buildings in Kherson Oblast, interrogating civilians and checking documents and mobile phones.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: occupation
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
occupation
Russians ban military personnel from talking to civilians in occupied territories
Three more families with children brought back to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories
Record-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: