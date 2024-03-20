Russians intensify bugging of local residents in occupied territories

Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC) has reported that the Russians have deployed more equipment for intercepting private conversations of local residents in the temporarily occupied territories.

Details: The resistance noted that this refers to both equipment for listening to conversations on the street (by recording in public places, at bus stops – ed.) and phone calls.

The latter are intercepted automatically based on keywords or manually in the case of "disloyal residents", the resistance said.

The NRC added that the Russian occupying forces have once again launched a series of raids on residential buildings in Kherson Oblast, interrogating civilians and checking documents and mobile phones.

