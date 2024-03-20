All Sections
Explosions heard in Russia's Engels – video

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 20 March 2024, 06:18
Explosions heard in Russia's Engels – video
Explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

The Russian city of Engels in Saratov Oblast was attacked by drones on the morning of 20 March, where at least four explosions have been reported.

Source: Astra Telegram channel; Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Astra Telegram channel reported that residents of Engels heard at least four explosions.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated that "on-duty air defence systems destroyed five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of Belgorod (1 UAV) and Saratov (4 UAVs) oblasts." 

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin noted that "UAVs were downed over Engels," stating that "there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure from the falling wreckage". 

Astra emphasised that Engels is home to Russia's Engels-2 military airbase.

