All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuania urges partners to provide Ukraine with mine clearance equipment and training

European PravdaWednesday, 20 March 2024, 07:43
Lithuania urges partners to provide Ukraine with mine clearance equipment and training
Lithuanian flag. Photo: Getty Images

The Lithuanian representative at the 20th Ramstein-format meeting has urged allies to support Ukraine with mine clearance equipment and the relevant training.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vaidotas Urbelis, Defence Policy Director at Lithuania's Ministry of Defence, has stressed the importance of increasing training and facilitating the supply of critical mine clearance equipment to Ukraine, the ministry said on Tuesday (19 March).

Advertisement:

"Ukraine is in dire need of both military and humanitarian mine action equipment, and we need to increase the number of mine clearance training sessions," Urbelis said.

The official added that although intensive training for bomb disposal teams is already underway, more drills are essential.

"Such support for Ukraine is badly needed and is an important expression of our unwavering commitment to support Ukraine as it faces Russian aggression," Urbelis said.

Lithuania urged countries to contribute by sending their own equipment or by supporting the coalition's fund for joint equipment purchases.

In addition, Urbelis expressed his gratitude to the nations that have joined the Lithuanian-led coalition for mine action in Ukraine, which now consists of 22 states.

The mine clearance coalition includes elements of both humanitarian mine clearance of the liberated occupied territories and combat mine action on the line of contact with Russian forces.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Lithuaniaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Lithuania
Enough of red lines – Lithuanian President on foreign troops in Ukraine
Lithuanian customs office confiscates first car with Russian number plates
Lithuanian Foreign Minister advises supporters of "peace" with Russia to watch Ukrainian documentary about Mariupol
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: