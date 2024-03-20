Lithuania urges partners to provide Ukraine with mine clearance equipment and training

The Lithuanian representative at the 20th Ramstein-format meeting has urged allies to support Ukraine with mine clearance equipment and the relevant training.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vaidotas Urbelis, Defence Policy Director at Lithuania's Ministry of Defence, has stressed the importance of increasing training and facilitating the supply of critical mine clearance equipment to Ukraine, the ministry said on Tuesday (19 March).

"Ukraine is in dire need of both military and humanitarian mine action equipment, and we need to increase the number of mine clearance training sessions," Urbelis said.

The official added that although intensive training for bomb disposal teams is already underway, more drills are essential.

"Such support for Ukraine is badly needed and is an important expression of our unwavering commitment to support Ukraine as it faces Russian aggression," Urbelis said.

Lithuania urged countries to contribute by sending their own equipment or by supporting the coalition's fund for joint equipment purchases.

In addition, Urbelis expressed his gratitude to the nations that have joined the Lithuanian-led coalition for mine action in Ukraine, which now consists of 22 states.

The mine clearance coalition includes elements of both humanitarian mine clearance of the liberated occupied territories and combat mine action on the line of contact with Russian forces.

