Lithuanian Foreign Minister advises supporters of "peace" with Russia to watch Ukrainian documentary about Mariupol

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has praised the Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

The best documentary this year, and compulsory viewing for anyone who wants to know what Russian "peace" looks like. Watch it and understand why Ukraine will never give up. pic.twitter.com/95RSgWaq1H Advertisement: — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) March 11, 2024

He said this film is a must-see for anyone who wants to understand what Russian "peace" looks like.

Quote: "Watch it and understand why Ukraine will never give up," Landsbergis said.

Details: On the night of 10-11 March, Los Angeles hosted the award ceremony for the world's most prestigious film award, the Oscar 2024.

The film 20 Days in Mariupol won the nomination For Best full-length documentary. The documentary, directed by Mstyslav Chernov, became the third Ukrainian film to be nominated for an Academy Award in its 96-year history.

The film was created by director Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and producer Vasylisa Stepanenko. They were the last journalists to stay in the city of Mariupol at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and they recorded the early stages of Russia's devastation of the Ukrainian city. They later won the Pulitzer Prize for their work.

