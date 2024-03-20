Demilitarisation through Liutyi UAVs: Engels airbase attacked by drones of Ukraine's intelligence

The drone attack on the city of Engels in Russia’s Saratov Oblast on the morning of 20 March was a special operation of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Source: a source of Ukrainska Pravda in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "The Ukrainian-made Liutyi unmanned kamikaze drone is performing well. The demilitarisation and decommunisation (as the source termed the damage) of Engels will continue."

Details: The source reported that details are still being gathered regarding the aftermath of the attack.

As is known, Engels is home to the Engels-2 air base of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Background: On the morning of 20 March, a fire was reported in the Russian city of Engels in Saratov Oblast, as a result of a drone attack. At least four explosions were reported.

