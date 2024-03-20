Russia loses 700 soldiers and 16 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 08:21
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, as they lost another 700 soldiers, 9 tanks and 16 artillery systems over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 433,090 (+700) military personnel;
- 6,828 (+9) tanks;
- 13,058 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,714 (+16) artillery systems;
- 1,017 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 721 (+0) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,355 (+37) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,922 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,198 (+7) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,738 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
