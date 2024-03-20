Russia loses 700 soldiers and 16 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, as they lost another 700 soldiers, 9 tanks and 16 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

433,090 (+700) military personnel;

6,828 (+9) tanks;

13,058 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;

10,714 (+16) artillery systems;

1,017 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

721 (+0) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,355 (+37) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,922 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

14,198 (+7) vehicles and tankers;

1,738 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!