The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) plans to derussify several Ukrainian settlements: the city of Chervonohrad in Lviv Oblast will be renamed Sheptytskyi in honour of Metropolitan Andrii Sheptytskyi, and the city of Yuzhne in Odesa Oblast will be renamed Port-Anental.

Source: MP Roman Lozynskyi on Facebook

Quote: "Chervonohrad in Lviv Oblast will soon become the city of Sheptytskyi!"

Details: According to Lozynskyi, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organisation of Government, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning made this decision on Wednesday.

Finally, the change in name will be approved by a vote of the Verkhovna Rada.

Lozynskyi said the committee proposes to derussify four more cities and 104 villages and settlements.

Yuzhne (Odesa Oblast) will be renamed Port-Anental

Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) will be renamed Matviiv

Synelnykove (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) will be renamed Ridnopillia

Brovary (Kyiv Oblast) will be renamed Brovari

Lozynskyi explained that in this way, Yuzhne would be given its historical name back.

Reference: Andrii Sheptytskyi was the primate of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Metropolitan of Halych, Archbishop of Lviv (1901–1944) and Bishop of Stanyslaviv Eparchy (1899–1900). He was one of the most prominent leaders in the Ukrainian church and national movement during the first half of the twentieth century. The Sheptytskyis were an old and noble family.

Previously: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, announced in January that the region's last Soviet monument had been dismantled. He went on to say that "Lviv Oblast was the first oblast in Ukraine to fully complete the process of decommunisation" and that it could serve as "an example for other regions".

However, the city of Chervonohrad in Lviv Oblast has yet to be decommunised. By law, it must be renamed by the local council and the Verkhovna Rada. Until 1951, the city was known as Krystynopil.

