All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian missile wreckage damages kindergarten, house and cars in Kyiv, injuring people – photo, video

Ivashkiv Olena, Iryna BalachukThursday, 21 March 2024, 05:16
Russian missile wreckage damages kindergarten, house and cars in Kyiv, injuring people – photo, video
Stock photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

A Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 20-21 March caused fires and missile wreckage to fall on a kindergarten building, a residential building and a transformer substation in three city districts. Eight people were injured.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko 

Details: The mayor said that an apartment and cars were on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district. 

Advertisement:

Drone wreckage fell on a kindergarten building and a house in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

In the Podilskyi district, drone wreckage was observed falling on local business premises. Additionally, a fire broke out in a transformer substation and a two-storey non-residential building due to missile wreckage falling.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Klitschko’s early reports indicated that four people had been injured as a result of an attack on the morning of 21 March. Three of them were wounded in the Shevchenkivskyi district and another woman in the Sviatoshynskyi district. All of them received medical assistance on the spot.

 

At around 06:00, Klitschko said that blast waves had smashed windows in two nine-storey buildings in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district. There was no fire. The number of people that were injured increased to eight, and all of them received medical assistance on the spot.

 

Residents were evacuated in the Shevchenkivskyi district where an apartment in a residential building was on fire.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kyivmissile strike
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Kyiv
Aftermath of Russian missile attack on Kyiv: 13 people injured, windows smashed and cars burned – photo
Air Force downs 31 missiles aimed at Kyiv, including Iskander and Kinzhal
About 30 missiles downed over Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: