Russian missile wreckage damages kindergarten, house and cars in Kyiv, injuring people – photo, video

A Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 20-21 March caused fires and missile wreckage to fall on a kindergarten building, a residential building and a transformer substation in three city districts. Eight people were injured.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko

Details: The mayor said that an apartment and cars were on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Drone wreckage fell on a kindergarten building and a house in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

In the Podilskyi district, drone wreckage was observed falling on local business premises. Additionally, a fire broke out in a transformer substation and a two-storey non-residential building due to missile wreckage falling.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Наслідки падіння уламків російської ракети у Подільському район столиці. Відео телеканалу Київ pic.twitter.com/Le2vzAsOHq — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 21, 2024

Klitschko’s early reports indicated that four people had been injured as a result of an attack on the morning of 21 March. Three of them were wounded in the Shevchenkivskyi district and another woman in the Sviatoshynskyi district. All of them received medical assistance on the spot.

At around 06:00, Klitschko said that blast waves had smashed windows in two nine-storey buildings in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district. There was no fire. The number of people that were injured increased to eight, and all of them received medical assistance on the spot.

Residents were evacuated in the Shevchenkivskyi district where an apartment in a residential building was on fire.

