Russians attack on 6 fronts, where 70 clashes occurred – General Staff

Iryna BalachukThursday, 21 March 2024, 07:21
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have been attacking along the entire contact line in Ukraine, most actively on the Novopavlivka and Lyman fronts. They launched 4 missile strikes and 69 airstrikes, and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 123 times. In total, 70 combat clashes occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 21 March

Quote: "The Russian occupiers launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine at night. Early reports indicate that they used eight cruise missiles and three ballistic missiles.  Ukraine's air defence assets and personnel destroyed all missiles."

Details: The settlements of Hrytsenkove, Popivka and Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast); Oleksandrivka, Kozacha Lopan and Veterynarne (Kharkiv Oblast); Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Ivanivka, Terny, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Sviato-Pokrovske, Siversk, Kolodiazi, Lyman, Ocheretyne, Urozhaine, Maksymivka, Dokuchaivsk, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Antonivka (Kherson Oblast) were hit by airstrikes.

About 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Zolotarivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Yampolivka, Terny, Rozdolivka and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Netailove and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 24 times. 

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops, supported by their aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions in that area three times over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force hit 10 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an ammunition storage point belonging to the Russians.

Donetsk Oblast
Russians strike 2 settlements in Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bombs, killing father and son – photo
Russians intensify attacks on Kupiansk and Lyman front – General Staff
Four wounded in Selydove in overnight Russian bombardment – photo
