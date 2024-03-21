All Sections
King of the Netherlands visits Ukrainian military training in the UK – video

European PravdaThursday, 21 March 2024, 07:29
King of the Netherlands visits Ukrainian military training in the UK – video
King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands visited Operation Interflex in the UK on 20 March, speaking with Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training there.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Royal House of the Netherlands on Twitter (Х)

The message states that the king visited a training operation in the UK and spoke with instructors and Ukrainian soldiers.

"The Netherlands contributes, for example, to training in marksmanship, medical assistance, and military law," the statement reads. 

Last week, a new group of two hundred Ukrainian soldiers began training there.

The training ground is located in the northern part of England. The Netherlands have been participating in this training programme since September 2022.

Background:

  • Up to 2024, 33,000 Ukrainian servicemen have undergone training as part of Operation Interflex, led by the UK on its territory.
  • In September 2023, Grant Shapps, UK Defence Secretary, announced the intention to have trained 30,000 Ukrainian servicemen by the end of 2023.

Read also: UK Defence Secretary Applauds the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Ukrainian Armed Forces Day

