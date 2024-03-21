All Sections
Ukraine liberates family with child from Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 21 March 2024, 10:00
Ukraine liberates family with child from Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: pixabay.com

Another family with a child, 12, has been successfully evacuated to Ukrainian government-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Source: Prokudin on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The Save Ukraine team managed to rescue a girl, 12, and her parents from the occupation. True happiness is being at home (Save Ukraine is a charitable organisation which aids families and children affected by war – ed.). All the hardships are over, and now the family is safe and receiving the necessary medical and psychological care."

Details: Prokudin noted that 41 children from Kherson Oblast have been liberated from the Russian occupation since early 2024.

"Every day, we fight for our children to live in Ukraine and feel happy. I express my gratitude to everyone involved in this effort," the official concluded.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastevacuation
