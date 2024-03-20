All Sections
Ukraine rescues another family with children from occupied territories

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 20 March 2024, 09:50
Ukraine rescues another family with children from occupied territories
Stock photo: Mykola Kuleba, the founder and head of the Save Ukraine charity organisation

Ukraine has brought back a foster family with two children aged 13 and 15 from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "We managed to free a foster family with two children deprived of parental care from the occupied territories. They are boys aged 13 and 15."

Details: It is reported that the family is currently safe and under the care of doctors and psychologists. 

Prokudin also thanked the Save Ukraine organisation for helping evacuate the children. 

Prokudin added that since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has managed to bring back 40 children to the territory under its control.

Subjects: childrenUkraineoccupationKherson Oblast
