Russians hit car in Kherson Oblast, killing two civilians

Two men were killed after the Russians struck Kherson Oblast, hitting a civilian car.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces hit civilian vehicles in Kherson hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. These deaths occurred on the road between the settlements of Sadove and Antonivka."

Details: Early reports indicate that two 40-year-old men were killed.

