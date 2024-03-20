All Sections
Russians hit car in Kherson Oblast, killing two civilians

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 20 March 2024, 11:23
Russians hit car in Kherson Oblast, killing two civilians
Stock photo: Getty Images

Two men were killed after the Russians struck Kherson Oblast, hitting a civilian car.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces hit civilian vehicles in Kherson hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. These deaths occurred on the road between the settlements of Sadove and Antonivka."

Details: Early reports indicate that two 40-year-old men were killed. 

