Russians hit car in Kherson Oblast, killing two civilians
Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 11:23
Two men were killed after the Russians struck Kherson Oblast, hitting a civilian car.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Russian forces hit civilian vehicles in Kherson hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. These deaths occurred on the road between the settlements of Sadove and Antonivka."
Details: Early reports indicate that two 40-year-old men were killed.
