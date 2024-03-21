Warehouse of Ukrainian online marketplace Rozetka destroyed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv – photo

Today's Russian missile attack on Kyiv destroyed a warehouse of Rozetka, a Ukrainian online marketplace. In addition, a blast wave flipped cars and damaged goods.

Source: Vladyslav Chechotkin, co-founder and co-owner of the online store Rozetka.ua

The impact damaged the warehouse building, turned cars upside down by an explosion wave, and destroyed stored goods.

Advertisement:

Photo: Vladyslav Chechotkin

A total of 99 employees were on duty at the time. They were not injured.

Photo: Vladyslav Chechotkin

Support UP or become our patron!