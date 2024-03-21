Aftermath of Russian missile attack on Kyiv: 13 people injured, windows smashed and cars burned – photo

As a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, fires broke out in residential buildings, a church and a kindergarten were damaged and a number of cars caught fire. A total of 12 people were injured.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Serhii Popko, the Head of Kyiv City Military Administration: "As a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, 13 people were injured. There is no information about fatalities."

Advertisement:

Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: The debris of the downed missiles fell on the territory of non-residential buildings in the Podilskyi district; a fire broke out at a transformer substation, burning an area of 200 square metres before being extinguished.

The roof of a non-residential two-storey building also caught fire and was later extinguished.

Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

A multi-storey residential building was damaged in Shevchenkivskyi district, windows were smashed by the blast wave, and an apartment caught fire. Three cars were also on fire, and the flames were extinguished.

Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

In addition, debris fell onto some residential buildings located between a kindergarten and other residential buildings, causing no meaningful damage. The blast wave damaged the windows of an apartment building, and a house also caught fire.

Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Debris hit the third floor of a nine-storey residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district; the blast wave broke windows. A car also caught fire and has since been extinguished.

Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Background:

On the night of 20-21 March, the Russians attacked Kyiv with missiles; missile debris fell in three districts of the city, including on a kindergarten, a residential building and a transformer substation, causing fires.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that on the night of 20-21 March, the Russians attacked Kyiv with two Iskander-M/Kinzhal ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles, all of which were shot down.

Support UP or become our patron!