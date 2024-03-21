All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Aftermath of Russian missile attack on Kyiv: 13 people injured, windows smashed and cars burned – photo

Iryna BalachukThursday, 21 March 2024, 08:35
Aftermath of Russian missile attack on Kyiv: 13 people injured, windows smashed and cars burned – photo

As a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, fires broke out in residential buildings, a church and a kindergarten were damaged and a number of cars caught fire. A total of 12 people were injured.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Serhii Popko, the Head of Kyiv City Military Administration: "As a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, 13 people were injured. There is no information about fatalities."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: The debris of the downed missiles fell on the territory of non-residential buildings in the Podilskyi district; a fire broke out at a transformer substation, burning an area of 200 square metres before being extinguished.

The roof of a non-residential two-storey building also caught fire and was later extinguished.

 
Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

A multi-storey residential building was damaged in Shevchenkivskyi district, windows were smashed by the blast wave, and an apartment caught fire. Three cars were also on fire, and the flames were extinguished. 

 
Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

In addition, debris fell onto some residential buildings located between a kindergarten and other residential buildings, causing no meaningful damage. The blast wave damaged the windows of an apartment building, and a house also caught fire.

 
Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Debris hit the third floor of a nine-storey residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district; the blast wave broke windows. A car also caught fire and has since been extinguished.

 
Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Background:

  • On the night of 20-21 March, the Russians attacked Kyiv with missiles; missile debris fell in three districts of the city, including on a kindergarten, a residential building and a transformer substation, causing fires.
  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported that on the night of 20-21 March, the Russians attacked Kyiv with two Iskander-M/Kinzhal ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles, all of which were shot down.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kyivmissile strike
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Kyiv
Russia spends about US$390 million on latest missile attack on Kyiv
Ukrainian Air Force downs 31 missiles aimed at Kyiv, including Iskander and Kinzhal
About 30 missiles downed over Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: