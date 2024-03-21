All Sections
Russian railway being built to Crimea is significant target for Ukraine

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 21 March 2024, 19:12
Russian railway being built to Crimea is significant target for Ukraine
Andrii Yusov. Photo: Getty images

The railway to Crimea, which Russia is constructing in the occupied territory, is a 'significant target' for Ukrainian forces.

Source: Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "This is a serious challenge, a serious threat. Accordingly, this is a significant target for Ukraine’s Armed Forces. There are plans, but they do not always correspond to reality. The same applies in the Russian case."

Details: Yusov said that Russia continues to use the railway as the main element of logistics for supplying its forces. And they are not satisfied with what is happening with the Crimean Bridge because it is not fully operational. Therefore, the Russians are trying to strengthen the railway connection. 

He noted that there is currently "counteraction to these plans".

Answering the question of whether the Russians will be able to complete the construction of the railway to Crimea through the occupied Ukraine’s south, Yusov said that "this is a task".

Quote: "The question is whether it will succeed or if it will not meet the deadlines. If it does succeed, then how long and how effectively it will be able to operate."

Background: In November 2023, it was reported that construction had begun of a railway linking the city of Rostov-on-Don in Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea, passing through Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Subjects: Crimearailwaysdefence intelligence
