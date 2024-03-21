All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US proposes mechanism to G7 to raise US$50bn for Ukraine from Russian assets

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 March 2024, 22:57
US proposes mechanism to G7 to raise US$50bn for Ukraine from Russian assets
Stock photo: Getty Images

The US has proposed its allies in the G7 group to create a special purpose company to issue at least US$50 billion of bonds from the income of frozen Russian sovereign assets and use these funds to support Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to people familiar with the plan, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The proposal envisages merging US$280 billion of Russian Central Bank assets that have been frozen by G7 countries and the EU in the special purpose vehicle, the income of which will be used to provide so-called freedom bonds.

Advertisement:

More than two-thirds of frozen Russian assets are blocked in the EU, where they bring about US$3.6 billion in net income annually. Proceeds from a potential bond offering would almost equal the US$60 billion of American aid stuck in Congress.

One of the participants stated that the discussions are at an early stage. Some G7 countries, including Germany and France, expressed their concerns about the new idea, another source said.

The effort could bring in much more than $50 billion, the source said. Some EU countries, specifically Estonia, urged the allies to be bolder and seize these assets.

Earlier, the G7 stated that the assets would remain frozen until Russia agrees to pay Ukraine for the damage it had caused.

The US argument is to come up with a solution that would maximise the income from frozen assets and provide for the value of the windfall profits in order to deliver more support to Ukraine faster.

Reportedly, some Western banks started lobbying against the EU’s proposal to redistribute the billions of euros of interest generated from the frozen Russian assets, fearing it may lead to costly court proceedings.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer stated that Vienna opposes the idea of using the revenue from frozen Russian assets to fund the armament for Ukraine.

At the same time, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo approve the idea of using income from Russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USA
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
USA
Speaker Johnson vows not to delay assistance for Ukraine: We won’t allow terrorists and tyrants to march through the globe
Zelenskyy discusses defence cooperation with US national security advisor
Biden's adviser did not mention regaining territories when talking about conditions for Ukraine's victory
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: