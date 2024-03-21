Speaker Johnson vows not to delay assistance for Ukraine: We won’t allow terrorists and tyrants to march through the globe

Republican Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, reported that Congress's priority is to finalise the budget of the US government for the year 2024. As this matter is nearly resolved, attention will soon shift to the aid package for Ukraine and its partners.

Source: Voice of America, citing Johnson at a press conference on 20 March

Details: He said that after resolving the budgetary issues, "we'll turn to the supplemental issues".

Congress is supposed to approve the budget by 22 March, otherwise a so-called shutdown, a temporary cessation of operations of US government agencies, may occur.

However, Johnson said, budgetary issues are already practically agreed upon and should be voted on this week, although they were preceded by "very tough negotiations".

Meanwhile, after 22 March, the House of Representatives begins a two-week recess, so lawmakers will most likely address the bill on funding assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and other US partners after 8 April.

Quote from Johnson: "I have not specifically talked about the mechanism of funding Ukraine. We're talking about the whole supplemental in all these pieces, whether they would go individually or as a package, all those things are being debated and discussed internally. I think there is a big distinction in the minds of a lot of people between lethal aid for Ukraine and the humanitarian component. There is talk about what we call the REPO Act, where you could use the seized assets of Russian oligarchs in some manner to pay for the support of Ukraine. And the loan concept is being discussed.

There is a lot of thoughtful, deliberate work and discussion going on among a subset of members about all that. We understand the role that America plays in the world, we understand the importance of sending a strong signal to the world, that we stand by our allies, and we cannot allow terrorists and tyrants to march through the globe."

Background:

On 19 March, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that Ukraine's survival was in danger and attempted to persuade allies that the United States was still committed to Kyiv.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson effectively agreed to unblock the decision to provide aid to Ukraine, but with significant changes – as a House of Representatives bill and in the form of a loan or lend-lease.

He also admitted that aid to Ukraine and Israel would still be divided into separate bills. Any new bill will have to receive enough votes in both the House and the Senate.

