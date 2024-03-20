Zelenskyy discusses defence cooperation with US national security advisor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss defence cooperation on the evening of 20 March.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It was also a very meaningful, very specific conversation about defence cooperation and the joint political results we need to achieve."

Details: Zelenskyy said he was grateful to America for its support of Ukraine and pointed out the importance of the US leadership remaining strong in defending the international rule of law.

At the same time, he stressed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin must lose the war against Ukraine. "When he loses, the democratic world will have bright prospects for generations to come," the president said.

Background: During a visit to Kyiv on 20 March, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Ukraine will win if it comes out of the war as a sovereign, democratic and free country. He made no mention of the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity as one of the conditions of victory.

