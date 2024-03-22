All Sections
Explosions in Kharkiv: mayor says fires break out and electricity issues occur

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 22 March 2024, 05:07
Explosions in Kharkiv: mayor says fires break out and electricity issues occur
Photo: State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, has reported that Kharkiv came under Russian fire, and fires have broken out at the scenes of the strikes. 

Source: Terekhov on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "About 15 explosions have rocked Kharkiv so far. There are problems with electricity in the city, as the enemy is targeting the energy structure. There are fires at the scenes of some strikes."

Details: Terekhov urged the citizens to be careful, as the Russians might launch another attack. 

Update: Terekhov stated later that the city was already experiencing problems with water supply because pumping substations were cut off from the power grid.  

"In addition, electric transport will not be available in the morning, so buses will be running as per a blackout algorithm," he added. 

Background:

  • On the night of 21-22 March, Russian forces launched cruise missiles at Ukraine from the Caspian Sea, and an air-raid warning was issued in all of Ukraine’s oblasts.

