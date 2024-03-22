Russians attack energy facilities to cause large-scale failure

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has said that the Russian attack on the night of 21-22 March was aimed at the Ukrainian energy sector and was the largest in recent times.

Source: Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy is now launching the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy sector in recent times. The goal is not just to damage it, but to try again, like last year, to cause a large-scale failure in the country's energy system."

Details: He said that, unfortunately, there have been successful strikes and damage to generation facilities, electricity transmission and distribution systems in various oblasts.

In addition, one of the power lines supplying the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was cut off from electricity due to the bombardment.

He also said that there are power cuts in some oblasts. "Power engineers are already working to restore power supply. We are doing everything possible to restore electricity to people as soon as possible," said Halushchenko.

Background:

Russian forces launched cruise missiles at Ukraine from the Caspian Sea on the night of 21-22 March, and an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and all oblasts. As local authorities reported, the Russians struck energy facilities.

