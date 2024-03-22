Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss Ukraine's energy sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on 22 March, at which several classified decisions were made.

Quote: "The only topic today is the energy sector.

All reports have been devoted to dealing with the aftermath of the Russian criminal attack. [The reports concerned the cities of] Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih, as well as Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts and all affected cities and hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories].

I heard reports on the progress of recovery efforts and the restoration of power, water and heat supply to residential buildings, as well as providing people with temporary housing and all the necessary assistance."

Details: Reports on the status of the power grid and the priority steps to strengthen and further protect it were presented at the meeting by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo (a Ukrainian national energy company), and Oleksii Chernyshov, CEO of Naftogaz (a Ukrainian fuel and energy company).

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported on the work of air defence units during these two challenging days.

The gathering made several classified decisions.

The president once again stressed that Ukraine can only be truly protected if international partners decide to provide a sufficient number of advanced air defence systems.

On 21 March, Russian troops attacked 15 oblasts of Ukraine, striking 125 settlements and 150 infrastructure facilities.

On the night of 21-22 March 2024, Russian troops launched a combined missile and drone strike against Ukraine's critical infrastructure. They used a total of 151 aerial weapons. Ukrainian air defence units managed to destroy 92 Russian aerial targets.

On the night of 20-21 March, the Russians attacked Kyiv with two Iskander-M/Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles, all of which were successfully downed by Ukrainian air defence units.

