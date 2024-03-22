All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss Ukraine's energy sector

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 March 2024, 17:52
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss Ukraine's energy sector
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on 22 March, at which several classified decisions were made.

Source: Ukrainian president on social media

Quote: "The only topic today is the energy sector.

Advertisement:

All reports have been devoted to dealing with the aftermath of the Russian criminal attack. [The reports concerned the cities of] Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih, as well as Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts and all affected cities and hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories].

I heard reports on the progress of recovery efforts and the restoration of power, water and heat supply to residential buildings, as well as providing people with temporary housing and all the necessary assistance."

Details: Reports on the status of the power grid and the priority steps to strengthen and further protect it were presented at the meeting by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo (a Ukrainian national energy company), and Oleksii Chernyshov, CEO of Naftogaz (a Ukrainian fuel and energy company).

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported on the work of air defence units during these two challenging days.

The gathering made several classified decisions.

The president once again stressed that Ukraine can only be truly protected if international partners decide to provide a sufficient number of advanced air defence systems.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: energyZelenskyywar
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
energy
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
Over 1,000 miners trapped underground due to power outage, evacuation underway
Ukraine's power engineers restore Zaporizhzhia NPP power line damaged by Russians
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: