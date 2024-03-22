Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

The Ukrainian Air Defence Forces destroyed 92 Russian aerial targets out of a total of 151 during the night of 21-22 March: 55 loitering drones, 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and two Kh-59 guided missiles.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force

Quote: "The enemy launched a combined missile and drone strike against Ukraine's critical infrastructure on the night of 21-22 March 2024.

In total, the enemy used 151 aerial weapons:

- 63 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk launch area, Russia;

- 12 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Belgorod Oblast, Russia, and temporarily occupied Crimea;

- 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles fired from 13 Tu-95MS strategic bombers over the Caspian Sea;

- five Kh-22 cruise missiles fired from five Tu-22M3 bombers over Rostov Oblast, Russia;

- seven Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles fired from ten MiG-31Ks over Tambov Oblast, Russia;

- two Kh-59 guided missiles fired from two Su-30 (Su-34) aircraft over temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast;

- 22 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from Belgorod and Kursk Oblasts, Russian Federation.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the missile attack.

As a result of the air strike, 92 air targets were destroyed:

- 55 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs;

- 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

- two Kh-59 guided missiles.

Thank you all for fighting the good fight!

Let's hold the sky! Together - to victory!".

