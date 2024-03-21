All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force downs 31 missiles aimed at Kyiv, including Iskander and Kinzhal

Iryna BalachukThursday, 21 March 2024, 07:56
Ukrainian Air Force downs 31 missiles aimed at Kyiv, including Iskander and Kinzhal
Stock photo: Ukrainian Air Force's Facebook page

The Russians launched an attack on Kyiv on the night of 20-21 March with two Iskander-M/Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles, all of which were successfully downed by Ukrainian air defence units.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy launched two ballistic/aeroballistic missiles, Iskander-M (KN-23)/Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, as well as 29 cruise missiles, Kh-101/Kh-555s, from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch areas – Volgodonsk and Engels, Russian Federation) on the night of 20-21 March.

All enemy missiles were downed in Kyiv Oblast as a result of successful air defence efforts!"

Details: The missiles were reported to have approached from the north and headed towards Kyiv. 

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine deflected the air attack.

Background:

  • Missile debris fell in three districts of Kyiv, specifically on the premises of a kindergarten, a residential building and a transformer substation. Ten people were injured in the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of 21 March.

Subjects: missile strikeKyivUkraine's Air Force
missile strike
