European PravdaSunday, 24 March 2024, 13:06
Polish farmers completely block freight traffic leaving Ukraine at two checkpoints
Polish farmers have completely blocked Ukrainian lorries travelling from Ukraine to Poland from passing through the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS), on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Demchenko noted that as of 24 March, Polish farmers are blocking three checkpoints: Uhryniv, Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska. At the latter two, freight traffic into Poland has been completely stopped.

"Polish farmers do not allow Ukrainian lorries travelling from Ukraine to Poland to pass at all. We have had zero border crossings to and from Ukraine over the last period," said Andrii Demchenko, describing the situation at the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints.

About 500 lorries have been blocked at these checkpoints.

Demchenko emphasised that a certain number of vehicles are not allowed to enter Ukraine. For example, Polish farmers let about 60 lorries through the Yahodyn checkpoint over the last 24 hours, while this checkpoint has a daily capacity of 1,200-1,400 lorries.

Background:

  • On Thursday, 21 March, it was reported that Polish protesters would stop blocking traffic in front of the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint.
  • On 20 March, Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine's ambassador to Poland, reported that the traffic on Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint had been reopened to all vehicles.

