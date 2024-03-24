All Sections
Poland scrambles aircraft during Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 24 March 2024, 05:39
Poland scrambles aircraft during Russian missile attack on Ukraine
Photo: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces scrambled its own and allied aircraft on the night of 23-24 March in response to Russia's missile attack on Ukraine.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on Twitter (X)

Details: The Polish military noted that "Operational Command is observing intensive military activity by the Russian Federation".

Quote: "Be advised that there may be increased noise levels, especially in the country's southeastern part, due to the increased activity of Polish and allied aircraft."

Background:

  • On Sunday night, 14 Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from Olenya airfield in Russia.
  • At 03:23 the launch of missiles was recorded. 
  • An air-raid warning was issued and remained in effect for two hours. 
  • Several groups of missiles were moving towards Lviv Oblast. 

