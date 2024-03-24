Poland scrambles aircraft during Russian missile attack on Ukraine

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces scrambled its own and allied aircraft on the night of 23-24 March in response to Russia's missile attack on Ukraine.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on Twitter (X)

Details: The Polish military noted that "Operational Command is observing intensive military activity by the Russian Federation".

Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ obserwuje dzisiejszej nocy intensywną aktywność lotnictwa dalekiego zasięgu Federacji Rosyjskiej, związaną z uderzeniami lotniczo-rakietowymi na obiekty znajdujące się na terytorium Ukrainy.



Wszystkie niezbędne procedury mające na celu zapewnienia… pic.twitter.com/hnhbaxanVc — Dowództwo Operacyjne (@DowOperSZ) March 24, 2024

Quote: "Be advised that there may be increased noise levels, especially in the country's southeastern part, due to the increased activity of Polish and allied aircraft."

Background:

On Sunday night, 14 Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from Olenya airfield in Russia.

At 03:23 the launch of missiles was recorded.

An air-raid warning was issued and remained in effect for two hours.

Several groups of missiles were moving towards Lviv Oblast.

