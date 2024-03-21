All Sections
Polish protesters unblock another crossing point on border with Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 21 March 2024, 21:39
Polish protesters unblock another crossing point on border with Ukraine
Photo from the Volynski Novyny (news) website

Polish farmers have completed the rally at the Zosin-Ustyluh border crossing, allowing lorries to move freely.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "At 21:10, the Republic of Poland's border guards informed us that Polish farmers had completed their actions to block traffic for cargo vehicles in front of the Polish Zosin checkpoint.

Currently, all vehicles can pass unhindered in both directions."

Details: To Ukrainska Pravda's clarifying question about whether the State Border Guard Service has information on whether Polish farmers intend to renew the blockade in this direction, Demchenko responded: "This is all the information that is available at the moment."

Background: 

  • The State Customs Service of Ukraine reported that on 21 March, the Poles would temporarily suspend their protest related to the partial restriction of vehicle traffic in front of the Zosyn-Ustyluh checkpoint.
  • On 21 March, Polish farmers stopped blocking lorry traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint.
  • Thus, three checkpoints on the border with Poland remain blocked: Yahodyn, Uhryniv and Rava-Ruska. 

