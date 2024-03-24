Power supply completely restored in Odesa

Following the Russian attack on Ukraine's energy sector, power engineers were able to restore electricity supply to all of the houses in Odesa.

Source: press service of DTEK, the largest private investor in Ukraine’s energy industry

Details: As of 12:00, DTEK power engineers had successfully provided power to all of Odesa's households.

At the same time, the company warns that if consumption rises, additional restrictions may be imposed in the form of stabilisation blackout schedules.

At the same time, repair works on the energy facilities continue.

Background:

On 22 March, Odesa and the surrounding area experienced emergency power outages.

Kharkiv’s energy system continues to face a complex situation that prevents it from providing power to all consumers simultaneously, resulting in hourly electricity restrictions.

