All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Power supply completely restored in Odesa

Economichna PravdaSunday, 24 March 2024, 15:56
Power supply completely restored in Odesa
Stock photo: Ukrenergo

Following the Russian attack on Ukraine's energy sector, power engineers were able to restore electricity supply to all of the houses in Odesa.

Source: press service of DTEK, the largest private investor in Ukraine’s energy industry

Details: As of 12:00, DTEK power engineers had successfully provided power to all of Odesa's households.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the company warns that if consumption rises, additional restrictions may be imposed in the form of stabilisation blackout schedules.

At the same time, repair works on the energy facilities continue.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: power
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
power
Kharkiv: one third of houses with electricity, half with heating
Rolling blackouts introduced in certain oblasts; Kharkiv loses power completely
Explosions and power outage in Okhtyrka
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: